Blinken casts doubt on swift resolution to Israel-Hamas ceasefire talks

Israel’s Rafah offensive ‘jeopardizing’ peace treaty with Egypt

Source: Al-Monitor

Israel’s offensive in Rafah has continued in the absence of a ceasefire deal, and the militarization of the border city is “jeopardizing” Israel’s decades-long peace treaty with Egypt, according to Al-Monitor. While both Israeli and Egyptian officials are confident the rising tensions will not lead to a full-fledged war between the two countries, they could further complicate ceasefire negotiations. One potential pressure point: Egypt will not let aid trucks pass through the border crossing with Gaza at Rafah until it is not under Israeli control. If Israel let Palestinian authorities take control, that might be “a step in the right direction” to lower tensions with Egypt and, in turn, push Hamas into accepting a ceasefire agreement, Al-Monitor argued.