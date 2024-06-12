Haiti forms new government amid ongoing gang violence

There may be no good alternative to foreign intervention

Sources: The New Humanitarian , The New York Times

The Caribbean Community group, a regional organization of Caribbean nations, backed the formation of Haiti’s transitional council — and made sure members supported the UN-backed security mission, leaving little room for push back, the executive director of the National Human Rights Defense Network in Haiti told The New Humanitarian. But some Haitians see no alternative method to tackling rampant gang violence in the short term, potentially setting up future dilemmas: “[W]e ask foreigners to come, but we also [don’t want them] to lead us towards a path we don’t wish to take,” one Haitian politician said. The US and its allies have an opportunity to “play midwife” by supporting Haitian leaders to build a new future, one New York Times columnist wrote.





