US Fed keeps interest rates steady after positive inflation news

September rate cut back in play

Sources: CNBC , J.P. Morgan , Bloomberg

Inflation remains above the Fed’s 2% target, so a rate cut this summer is unlikely, experts said. In a forecast Wednesday, officials only expressed slight optimism that inflation was on track to its desired level. J.P. Morgan’s chief US economist said the new inflation report “is kind of great, but it is one month,” the chief US economist at J.P. Morgan said. Based on the report, he expects to see the first rate cut in November, while some traders are beginning to predict it could happen as early as September. But as one portfolio manager at an investment firm warned: “We have a lot of data between now and then.”