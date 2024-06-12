EU set to fix 38% tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles

Western manufacturers reining in plans

Source: The Driven

Despite US and European tariffs on Chinese vehicles, Western manufacturers seem to be coming to a realization: “China has won the contest for EV supremacy,” Morgan Stanley auto analyst Adam Jonas recently said. American companies, including GM and Ford, have probably given up on being leaders in EVs given the high cost to consumers, the Australian auto outlet The Driven noted: “US and European car makers have shown that they can make very nice electric vehicles, but none of them are cheap.”

