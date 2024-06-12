The challenge with Chinese investment in Ethiopia’s industrialization push

ADDIS ABABA — Ethiopia’s state-backed bid to drive industrialization and transform its economy over the last couple of decades has had plenty of support from Chinese investors and operators to create jobs and opportunities for a rapidly growing population.

While that support has been welcomed, it’s been rare for policymakers or civil society to take a step back and examine its impact on everything from local work culture to land rights.

A new documentary which premiered at New York’s Tribeca Film Festival last week shines a light on the complexities of Chinese investment in the Horn of Africa nation. “Made in Ethiopia” focuses on the Eastern Industrial Park, about 100 kilometers outside the capital Addis Ababa. The film examines the forces driving the country’s attempt to become a manufacturing hub through the creation of industrial parks, of which there are now around 30. The film also highlights the friction that arises through the meeting of two different work cultures.

