Armenia to quit Russia-led ‘answer to NATO,’ the Collective Security Treaty Organization

Concessions to Azerbaijan unpopular, but Armenia has few alternatives

Sources: Voice of America , Radio Free Europe , Reuters , Foreign Affairs

In the last few days, thousands of Armenians have taken to the streets to protest against the prime minister’s concessions to Azerbaijan, demanding that the government resign. The prime minister’s decision to give four abandoned villages to Baku that were part of Azerbaijan during the Soviet era sparked significant anger, as many Armenians feel they are getting little in return for significant territorial concessions. The prime minister has said a peace treaty is approaching completion. Armenia may have little choice but to push for a diplomatic resolution: “Azerbaijan’s military is far more powerful than Armenia’s; it could within a matter of hours take control of swaths of Armenian territory,” according to an analyst at the International Crisis Group.