Fred Ryan steps down as Washington Post publisher and CEO

Fred Ryan, the Washington Post's CEO and publisher, announced he is stepping down from the paper in an internal memo sent to staff.

Ryan said he has a new job with the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation's nonpartisan Center on Public Civility. He had previously served as an official in the Reagan administration and as chairman of the foundation. He also was the founder and CEO of of Politico.

"In the weeks and months ahead, I look forward to spending time with all of my friends and colleagues across The Post to convey my deep appreciation for many impressive contributions to our success," Ryan wrote, adding that he would remain as publisher until August 1.

Amazon's Jeff Bezos, who owns the paper, said his friend Patty Stonesifer, the founding CEO of the Gates Foundation and director of the Amazon board, has been appointed interim CEO of The Post.