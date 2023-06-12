How 4 Colombian kids survived 40 days in the Amazon after plane crash

The four Indigenous children who were stranded in the Amazon jungle after a plane crash survived for over a month by eating cassava flour and rainforest fruits.

Family members and Colombian military officials recounted to reporters how the four youngsters — aged 13, 9, 4, and 1 — made it 40 days in the jungle after a plane crash that killed three adults who were with them, include the pilot and the children's mother.

"Their indigenous origins allowed them to acquire a certain immunity against diseases in the jungle and having knowledge of the jungle itself – knowing what to eat and what not to eat ... which would not have been possible (if they) were not used to that type of hostile environment," Colombian military special forces spokesperson Pedro Arnulfo Sánchez Suárez told CNN.