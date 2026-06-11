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Trump questions North America trade deal renewal

Jun 11, 2026, 7:19am EDT
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US President Donald Trump, Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum, and Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney
Amber Searls-Imagn Images via Reuters

US President Donald Trump said he was “not looking to renew” his country’s free trade deal with Canada and Mexico, a decision that could have huge economic consequences across North America.

Trump has repeatedly criticized those countries over a range of issues, while adding on Wednesday that the US didn’t “need anything that they have.” However, trilateral trade has soared in recent years as Sino-US trade tensions have risen, with Mexico becoming Washington’s biggest trading partner.

Though analysts suggest that indefinitely postponing the renewal of the USMCA — agreed during Trump’s first term — gives Washington leverage over its neighbors, it also disincentivizes much-needed regional investment. “Each capital needs the other two more than current rhetoric suggests,” CSIS wrote recently.

A chart showing the US’ main trading partners.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
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