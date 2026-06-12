The super-sized SpaceX IPO, in four charts

Elon Musk is set to become the world’s first trillionaire as SpaceX goes public today in the biggest IPO in history.

Musk’s confidants and colleagues will get a lot richer, too. The company sold $75 billion worth of shares at $135 a piece, valuing it at $1.77 trillion by the time its shares start trading this morning.

What happens after it hits the tape could be a bellwether for Anthropic and OpenAI when they are expected to go public in mega offerings later this year.

Here are four charts that look at some of the ways SpaceX’s IPO changes the game for public offerings.