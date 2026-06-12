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Intelligence for the New World Economy

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Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy

The super-sized SpaceX IPO, in four charts

Jake Angelo and Liz Rappaport
Updated Jun 12, 2026, 9:48am EDT
BusinessTechnology
Dado Ruvic/Reuters
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In this article:

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The News

Elon Musk is set to become the world’s first trillionaire as SpaceX goes public today in the biggest IPO in history.

Musk’s confidants and colleagues will get a lot richer, too. The company sold $75 billion worth of shares at $135 a piece, valuing it at $1.77 trillion by the time its shares start trading this morning.

What happens after it hits the tape could be a bellwether for Anthropic and OpenAI when they are expected to go public in mega offerings later this year.

Here are four charts that look at some of the ways SpaceX’s IPO changes the game for public offerings.

In this article:

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The Biggest

The size of SpaceX’s IPO is nearly triple prior-record-holder Saudi Aramco’s offering in 2019.

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The Winners

SpaceX’s IPO will create a huge financial windfalls for its executives.

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Tesla’s Rise

It took a decade for shares of Musk’s Tesla to rally.

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Time to Grow

SpaceX stayed private for longer than many tech companies.

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