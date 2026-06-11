Exclusive / Republicans ask FEC to probe the other Dan Sullivan

The Dan Sullivan wars are entering a new phase.

National Republicans are asking the Federal Election Commission to probe Dan J. Sullivan and an Alaska political operative over Sullivan’s run against Sen. Dan S. Sullivan, R-Alaska, according to a complaint first shared with Semafor.

The National Republican Senatorial Committee alleges that Amber Lee, who runs a “consulting firm with an exclusively progressive client roster” and worked for a pro-Mary Peltola super PAC, hasn’t been paid for her work helping launch Dan J. Sullivan’s campaign.

The complaint says Lee may have extended credit “outside the ordinary course of business for political campaign consultants and therefore likely made an excessive contribution to a federal candidate.”

NRSC spokesperson Nick Puglia said Peltola’s allies don’t “think the rules apply to them. The FEC must immediately investigate and sanction Fraud Dan Sullivan and Amber Lee for breaking federal law.”