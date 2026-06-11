Kuwait joins AI infrastructure race with $10B venture

Kuwait’s sovereign wealth fund is backing a new $10 billion AI infrastructure venture alongside KKR, Nvidia, and power company Vistra, the latest sign that Gulf investors are undeterred by the war in deploying capital globally.

The new company, Helix Digital Infrastructure, will be led by former AWS chief Adam Selipsky and aims to build and finance the data centers, power generation plants, transmission networks, and fiber links needed by hyperscalers. The move comes as Gulf states pour hundreds of billions into AI in the region and globally: Saudi Arabia launched HUMAIN last year to create a national champion in the space, Qatar has Qai, and the UAE is leading the region through state-backed firms like G42, MGX, and Mubadala.