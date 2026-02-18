Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Gulf newsletter icon
From Semafor Gulf
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

Saudi’s HUMAIN invests $3B in Elon Musk’s xAI

Feb 18, 2026, 8:15am EST
PostEmailWhatsapp
HUMAIN CEO Tareq Amin. Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters.

Saudi Arabia’s AI champion HUMAIN announced its splashiest direct investment yet, putting $3 billion into Elon Musk’s xAI ahead of its recent merger with SpaceX. The PIF-backed fund became “a significant minority shareholder” in xAI, according to a statement from HUMAIN, with its holdings since converted into SpaceX shares. Qatar Investment Authority and Abu Dhabi’s MGX were previously named as investors in the Series E round in January.

The deal builds on HUMAIN and xAI’s plan to develop a 500MW data center in the kingdom, and to deploy xAI’s Grok platform in Saudi Arabia. The chatbot is being investigated by the EU’s European Commission over sexualized deepfake images.

Kelsey Warner
AD