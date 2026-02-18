Saudi’s HUMAIN invests $3B in Elon Musk’s xAI

Saudi Arabia’s AI champion HUMAIN announced its splashiest direct investment yet, putting $3 billion into Elon Musk’s xAI ahead of its recent merger with SpaceX. The PIF-backed fund became “a significant minority shareholder” in xAI, according to a statement from HUMAIN, with its holdings since converted into SpaceX shares. Qatar Investment Authority and Abu Dhabi’s MGX were previously named as investors in the Series E round in January.

The deal builds on HUMAIN and xAI’s plan to develop a 500MW data center in the kingdom, and to deploy xAI’s Grok platform in Saudi Arabia. The chatbot is being investigated by the EU’s European Commission over sexualized deepfake images.