The UK defense secretary resigned Thursday after accusing the prime minister of being too frugal with military spending at a time of “rising threats,” adding to Europe’s defense woes.

Italy’s defense chief said peers across the continent are “grappling with the very same challenges,” as calls for increased military spending run up against economic and political headwinds.

A Franco-German fighter jet development project fell apart this week, while the EU’s defense chief warned that the bloc can only fill the gap left by the US’ withdrawal of military assets from the continent with cooperation and a “big spend” to defend from aggressors like Russia.

Despite Europe’s concerns, NATO’s top US commander said that Moscow is “not looking for a conflict.”