Exclusive / Dubai developer invokes force majeure on home sales

One of the UAE’s biggest family-owned conglomerates has told some customers it won’t be able to deliver homes it is building on schedule because of the disruptions caused by the Iran war, according to people familiar with the matter.

Majid Al Futtaim (MAF), which owns some of the region’s largest malls and most luxurious property projects, has started informing buyers in parts of Tilal Al Ghaf development in Dubai that it is invoking force majeure clauses in sales contracts, blaming circumstances beyond its control.

The Dubai-based company and its suppliers have faced difficulties securing construction materials and higher shipping costs as trade flows were rerouted since the war broke out on Feb. 28, the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said.

The move is one of the first known cases of a privately held firm acknowledging the war’s impact on its operations. State-controlled energy companies, including Kuwait National Petroleum Co. and QatarEnergy, declared force majeure in March because they couldn’t get their oil and gas out of the Strait of Hormuz.

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MAF didn’t respond to a request for comment.