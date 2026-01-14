Dubai luxury property market hit record highs in 2025

There seems to be no peak to the top tier of Dubai’s luxury property market.

The city recorded 500 sales worth more than $10 million in 2025, according to property consultancy Knight Frank, the most globally. The figure included close to 70 properties worth at least $25 million. Popular neighborhoods included La Mer, Palm Jumeirah, and Tilal Al Ghaf. But the highest price was reached in Business Bay, where a six-bedroom penthouse changed hands for almost $150 million.

With more than $9 billion of prime sales last year, and the ultra-rich increasingly buying homes rather than just investment properties, Knight Frank reckons Dubai’s property market may now be less vulnerable to speculative booms and busts. There are still bubbles though, it’s just that now they’re ones of privilege and security: The city’s key attractions include waterfront living, low crime rates, and world-class amenities, all packaged up in pricey, self-contained ecosystems.