Anthropic’s Amodei calls for workers’ rights over AI

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei called for worker protection against AI-driven job losses and a new US regulatory body to oversee frontier AI research.

Amodei said AI could soon threaten public safety, such as by producing biological or autonomous weapons that “in extreme cases could even threaten humanity itself,” and could create both huge economic growth and massive unemployment; he proposed policies to minimize risks and divert money from firms to workers.

Whether AI is causing job losses yet is ambiguous: Reuters reported that Chinese firms are “quietly implementing small-scale layoffs” and Bloomberg said Beijing was preparing for massive job shocks while the US isn’t. But Apollo’s chief economist noted job openings in the US were up.