Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Anthropic’s Amodei calls for workers’ rights over AI

Jun 11, 2026, 7:18am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Dario Amodei.
Denis Balibouse/Reuters

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei called for worker protection against AI-driven job losses and a new US regulatory body to oversee frontier AI research.

Amodei said AI could soon threaten public safety, such as by producing biological or autonomous weapons that “in extreme cases could even threaten humanity itself,” and could create both huge economic growth and massive unemployment; he proposed policies to minimize risks and divert money from firms to workers.

Whether AI is causing job losses yet is ambiguous: Reuters reported that Chinese firms are “quietly implementing small-scale layoffs” and Bloomberg said Beijing was preparing for massive job shocks while the US isn’t. But Apollo’s chief economist noted job openings in the US were up.

A chart showing attitudes to AI by country.
Tom Chivers
AD