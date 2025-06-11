Top Republican casts doubt on future of megabill’s 10-year AI regulatory ban

House Energy and Commerce Chair Rep. Brett Guthrie on Wednesday said that the 10-year ban on state and local regulation of artificial intelligence included in US President Donald Trump’s party-line megabill isn’t likely to pass in its current form.

“I do believe it will change in the Senate — probably not be the full 10 years, be some kind of different timeframe,” Guthrie told Semafor’s Elana Schor at a Principals Live event in Washington, DC.

The AI regulatory moratorium is already drawing scrutiny from conservatives, with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., admitting that she voted for the massive tax and spending bill without fully digesting the ban and saying she would have opposed it had she known it was included. Senate Republicans have already tweaked the restriction to make billions of dollars in federal broadband funding contingent on states and localities not regulating AI.

Guthrie said he would not “draw a red line” on what level of changes he’d accept to the megabill’s AI language, and he acknowledged that “we didn’t socialize it” among fellow Republican lawmakers as much as he would have liked to.

He added: “What I really want is enough time for us to get a bill that has federal standards on AI … at least that much time.”

“I want to come up with a bipartisan bill. Because we need stability,” Guthrie said.

Separately, the Kentucky Republican said he’s willing to weigh adding Senate-driven changes to Medicare into Republicans’ sweeping legislation.

“It depends on where the White House is,” said Guthrie, whose committee has jurisdiction over health care issues. He added that “if the Senate wants to bring that to the table, I would be open to discussing it.”

Also on Wednesday, Guthrie said he’d met Tesla CEO Elon Musk for breakfast the morning after the House passed the tax-and-spending legislation last month — but “that bill didn’t come up.” It was the only time the two men have met, Guthrie added.

“If he was lobbying to try to get EV tax credits fixed in the bill, he didn’t talk to the people that were writing,” Guthrie said, referring to allegations from White House allies that Musk clashed with President Donald Trump last week out of dissatisfaction with the megabill’s exclusion of those credits.

“So I don’t think he was” lobbying, Guthrie said of Musk.

Another bipartisan effort that Guthrie recommitted to Wednesday: permitting reform. He cited transmissions and pipelines as two top priorities for lawmakers.

“We need to do it in a bipartisan way,” Guthrie said. “If you don’t do it that way, then two years from now, it gets undone.”