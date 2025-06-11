Poland’s Tusk survives confidence vote after shock presidential election result

Poland’s pro-European Union coalition government survived a confidence vote Wednesday, brought after the shock victory of a populist candidate in last month’s presidential election.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk won the motion comfortably by 243-210: His coalition holds a large majority, which meant he was always likely to survive the vote, Reuters reported.

Still, Karol Nawrocki’s June 1 presidential win casts doubt over the administration’s future, as “a hostile president is able to wield veto powers,” the outlet noted. A recent poll showed nearly half of voters believe Tusk should resign, suggesting the prime minister’s reprieve may be brief.

Tusk’s agenda will also likely be heavily curtailed: Nawrocki has been more circumspect about supporting Kyiv, telling a Hungarian outlet that he was against Ukraine’s entry into the EU.