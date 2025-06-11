Musk says he ‘regrets’ some posts about Trump

Elon Musk said Wednesday he “regrets” some of his comments about President Donald Trump made during a highly public clash between the two former allies last week.

Musk said on his X platform that some of his social media posts about Trump “went too far.”

The Tesla CEO’s remarks, which included calling the president’s signature tax bill a “disgusting abomination” and a now-deleted allegation that Trump appeared in files relating to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, seemed to point toward the end of a high-profile friendship that blurred the lines between public and private interests, wrote The New York Times.

Trump, who said the billionaire ‘WENT CRAZY’ on social media following their dispute, has not commented on Musk’s recent reversal.