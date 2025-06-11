Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Meta takes stake in AI firm in race to catch up with rivals

Jun 11, 2025, 6:34am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Morning commute traffic streams past the Meta sign.
Peter DaSilva/File Photo/Reuters

Meta took a stake in a major artificial intelligence data firm, making one of its biggest ever deals as it fights to catch up with rivals in the AI race.

The $14.9 billion deal to give Meta a 49% stake in Scale AI comes as Mark Zuckerberg ups his bets on the technology: He is reportedly building a team of high-caliber engineers in order to develop artificial general intelligence, a level of the technology that would exceed human capabilities.

Zuckerberg may face hurdles: The deal for Scale appears structured to evade antitrust scrutiny by not taking a majority stake, but US regulators “don’t exactly have a lot of affection for Meta,” The Information noted.

A chart showing capex investment for Meta, Apple, Alphabet, and Amazon.
Prashant Rao
AD
AD