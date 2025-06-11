Meta takes stake in AI firm in race to catch up with rivals

Meta took a stake in a major artificial intelligence data firm, making one of its biggest ever deals as it fights to catch up with rivals in the AI race.

The $14.9 billion deal to give Meta a 49% stake in Scale AI comes as Mark Zuckerberg ups his bets on the technology: He is reportedly building a team of high-caliber engineers in order to develop artificial general intelligence, a level of the technology that would exceed human capabilities.

Zuckerberg may face hurdles: The deal for Scale appears structured to evade antitrust scrutiny by not taking a majority stake, but US regulators “don’t exactly have a lot of affection for Meta,” The Information noted.