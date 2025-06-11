LA imposes curfew as protests widen

Authorities in Los Angeles carried out mass arrests after the mayor imposed a curfew on parts of the city amid widening protests against the US government’s immigration crackdown.

Activists have also gathered in New York, Chicago, and other major US cities to protest against the White House’s aggressive round-up of migrants.

The crackdown has led to a diplomatic spat with Mexico: President Claudia Sheinbaum said that accusations from the US homeland security secretary that she had encouraged the demonstrations in LA were “absolutely false.”

Regardless, far-right pundits have seized on her comments, with Charlie Kirk, a commentator close to senior Trump administration figures, saying she represented “a bigger threat to America than Vladimir Putin.”