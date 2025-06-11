Deadly cold front batters South Africa

Seven people died and a bus carrying schoolchildren was swept away in South Africa after a severe cold front brought floods and snowfall across the country.

Rescue efforts for the bus were suspended overnight, although three children have already been found alive; it remains unclear how many children were on board.

Utility company Eskom said power was out in several provinces, with the cold front expected to persist through the week.

Outages caused by the hostile weather could further kneecap Africa’s biggest economy: Manufacturing output declined more than 6% in April compared to the same month in 2024, a steep drop that followed a 1.2% fall in March, Reuters reported.