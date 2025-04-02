Democrats’ anti-Musk campaign pays off in Wisconsin

Democrats held onto their majority on Wisconsin’s state supreme court on Tuesday, while Republicans retained two deep red House seats in Florida by margins lower than previous elections.

The Wisconsin race had been seen by both parties as the most competitive, after a high-profile and expensive investment from Elon Musk. The loss was a setback for Republicans, who’d hoped that by starting early and nationalizing the race, they could excite enough 2024 Donald Trump voters to change the swing state’s electorate.

They came up short, with Judge Susan Crawford running ahead of Kamala Harris’s 2024 numbers across the state. Still, Trump and Republicans celebrated the Florida wins, while Democrats saw each result as a sign of strength.

“Dems just set $20 million on fire to lose two House seats by double digits,” wrote Will Kiley, communications director at the National Republican Congressional Committee, after the state’s 1st District was called for Rep.-elect Jimmy Patronis and the 6th District was called for Rep.-elect Randy Fine.

But heavy Democratic fundraising in both races, especially the $14 million raised by Josh Weil in the Daytona Beach-based 6th District, convinced Republicans to spend money in what had been a very safe seat. Trump carried the 6th District by 30 points last year, and the Panhandle-based 1st District by 37 points. His party won on Tuesday by 14 and 15 points, respectively.

And the GOP did worse in Wisconsin, where hopes that they could turn out a critical mass of 2024 Trump voters ran up against higher Democratic enthusiasm. Wisconsin Democrats branded the final stretch of the race “the People v. Musk,” highlighting the DOGE figurehead’s spending and touting polls that found him to be toxically unpopular with their base. (Their first anti-Musk rally was held in Sauk County, which Trump won last year but Crawford won on Tuesday.)

“What Dems learned? The power of the people to take on billionaires — and win,” Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin told Semafor. “What Trump and Elon learned? That they better brace themselves for November 2026.”