Blackstone bets big on Europe with $500B investment

Jun 11, 2025, 6:38am EDT
Blackstone Group headquarters in New York City
Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Blackstone plans to invest $500 billion in Europe over the next decade, a major boost to the continent as it faces down US trade threats and Chinese manufacturing dominance.

Chairman and CEO Stephen Schwarzman told Bloomberg and the Financial Times that European governments’ moves to deregulate their economies and focus on growth offered the investment behemoth opportunities for infrastructure and private equity deals.

Blackstone is not alone in its assessment: “With inflation pressures easing and a fresh wave of defence and industrial stimulus gaining traction, economic momentum [in Europe] is gradually returning,” Deutsche Bank’s chief economist wrote in a note to clients, adding that the continent “has a strategic window to strengthen both its economic resilience and geopolitical standing.”

A chart comparing the SP500 and the Euro Stoxx 50 since the start of Donald Trump’s second term.
Prashant Rao
