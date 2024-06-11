What the UN Security Council’s backing of the US-led Gaza ceasefire plan means

Netanyahu likely wants to end the war

Source: Haaretz

Despite his public objections, Netanyahu is likely considering his options to end the war, Haaretz journalist Anshel Pfeffer wrote. It’s unlikely that the US-backed plan will be agreed to anytime soon, he noted, but it is still significant: Publicly, Netanyahu has said that “Israel is not considering ending the war until Hamas’ military and governing capabilities are destroyed,” Pfeffer wrote. “But that doesn’t change the fact that the war cabinet he chairs proposed a plan that envisions just that.” The prime minister is recalculating his positions, Pfeffer added, and is trying to keep as many options available to him as possible.