Nigerian army faces new abuse allegations as it battles Boko Haram insurgency

The military’s alleged abuses may be part of a broader ‘epidemic of lawlessness’

Source: Council on Foreign Relations, The Guardian Nigeria, Human Rights Watch

The surge in incidents of vigilante justice in Nigeria reflects a society that is “fundamentally ill at ease with the rule of law,” a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations argued. And it’s not just civilians taking matters into their own hands: Police officers and soldiers have also been known to shoot people simply for rubbing them up the wrong way. Nigeria’s state-funded National Human Rights Commission is “comatose” in the face of alleged extrajudicial killings and illegal arrests, while the US looks the other way, a former commissioner warned in The Guardian Nigeria. Transparency and accountability appear to be sorely lacking: More than 300 people have been killed in “erroneous” airstrikes since 2017, but the army has failed to disclose much about its investigations into these incidents, Human Rights Watch said.