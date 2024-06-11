Minnesota jury convicts 5 in first trial to stem from huge pandemic fraud scheme

Governments turn to AI to help detect scams

Sources: NextGov , Federal News Network

As the US and other governments work to uncover COVID-related scams, they can now use more advanced technologies such as AI to identify signs of fraud that could otherwise fly under the radar, Nextgov/FCW’s Chris Westphal argued. Many agencies are already using AI for this purpose, Westphal said, but “it’s vital that these agencies go beyond current measures” to use the tech to its fullest potential. At the same time, AI is already helping people use more sophisticated ways to scam the government — and federal investigators are scrambling to get ahead of it.