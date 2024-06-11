Air in Louisiana’s ‘Cancer Alley’ may be far more toxic than previously thought: Study

Ethylene oxide isn’t the only environmental risk in Cancer Alley

Sources: The Guardian , Johns Hopkins University

The new study focused on ethylene oxide, in part because so little public data existed about it, but the researchers noted that it’s just one of a slew of chemicals to which people in the area are exposed. The team found that ethylene oxide makes up about 68% of the hazardous air pollutant threat in Cancer Alley, but “the reality is people aren’t just breathing ethylene oxide, they are breathing a whole soup of chemicals,” one researcher told The Guardian. “When you start to add everything up it becomes a much more problematic picture.”