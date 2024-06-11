Hamas has responded to US ceasefire proposal for Gaza

Hamas has submitted a response to the United States’ proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza, the White House confirmed Tuesday without offering specific details.

Both Egypt and Qatar confirmed they had received the Hamas response and were reviewing it, according to a post on X by the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The US ceasefire plan calls for an initial six-week pause on fighting and a phased release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza and Palestinian prisoners held in Israel. Ultimately, the plan is designed to become a permanent ceasefire, and to support negotiations for the reconstruction of Gaza.

The UN Security Council endorsed the plan on Monday; Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has yet to formally respond to the plan.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.