rotating globe
EventsNewsletters
Privacy© 2024 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
EventsNewsletters
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
Diego Mendoza
Diego Mendoza
Jun 11, 2024, 4:09pm EDT
securityMiddle East

Hamas has responded to US ceasefire proposal for Gaza

Israeli military near Gaza
REUTERS/Amir Cohen
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Hamas has submitted a response to the United States’ proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza, the White House confirmed Tuesday without offering specific details.

Both Egypt and Qatar confirmed they had received the Hamas response and were reviewing it, according to a post on X by the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The US ceasefire plan calls for an initial six-week pause on fighting and a phased release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza and Palestinian prisoners held in Israel. Ultimately, the plan is designed to become a permanent ceasefire, and to support negotiations for the reconstruction of Gaza.

AD

The UN Security Council endorsed the plan on Monday; Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has yet to formally respond to the plan.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Semafor Logo
AD