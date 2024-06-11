Europe’s right-wing rally could have unexpected implications for China and Russia

Right-wing parties may not find common ground on China, Russia

Sources: CNBC , European Council on Foreign Relations

Europe’s various right-leaning parties differ on key geopolitical issues — notably on the war in Ukraine, but on policy toward China, too, diminishing their ability to cause a broad change within the EU. Nationalist right-wing parties also tend to lean on specific charismatic figures who put their country’s sovereignty above working as a coalition, which is how things get done in the bloc. They “respond to different localized crisis agendas,” analysts at the European Council on Foreign Relations noted, and so are unlikely to find ways to coordinate. “It’s partially up to the far right and the extent to which they can organize themselves to assert influence,” one analyst told CNBC.