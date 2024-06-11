Among the EU election’s biggest losers: Electric vehicles

Traditional automakers see shift to the right as win

Source: Global Data

With the shift to the right, many objectives of the bloc’s 2020 Green Deal are now in limbo as the center-right will be forced to collaborate with far-right parties for power. Of particular concern is meeting a 2035 target to stop the sale of traditional internal-combustion vehicles. Canceling the deadline “has become a significant objective for Europe’s right-wing parties,” according to Global Data, an analytics firm. Industry leaders have argued that the 2035 target is too soon and European automakers cannot financially survive if they try to transition to all-electric fleets before then. Internal-combustion vehicles are “a testament to the power of European creativity and ingenuity” and are the only economically viable alternative to the rise of Chinese EVs, according to the Conservatives and Reformists’ manifesto.