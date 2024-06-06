Chinese investments slip in Europe, but EVs and healthcare buck the trend

Chinese investments in Europe have dipped to their lowest level since 2010, according to a new report by the Rhodium Group and MERICS think tanks, underscoring how the growing geopolitical tension has bled into business.

China invested about $7.4 billion into European firms in 2023 — down from $7.7 billion in 2022, the analysis found. But key sectors, most notably electric vehicles and healthcare, remained key targets for Chinese investors.