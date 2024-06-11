Combined mRNA COVID-flu vaccine shows promise in Moderna trial

Fewer shots could boost vaccine uptake

Sources: Washington Post , BBC Global News Podcast

Combining the flu and COVID-19 vaccines could prove “a sound public health strategy,” experts told The Washington Post. There’s also some evidence to suggest people are more skeptical of COVID-19 vaccines than the flu shot. Some 22.9% of adults in the US got a coronavirus vaccine this winter, while 48.5% got the flu shot, according to government data. A single shot lowers the burden for patients, who might not schedule or attend two appointments, or be willing to get two shots in one go. It also means that people already used to getting a flu shot every winter don’t need to change that habit, and can still benefit. “You’re getting one dose, one needle versus two needles,” Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel told the BBC Global News Podcast.