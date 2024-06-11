Chinese scientists admit to faking research over institutional pressure

Chinese universities may be turning away from international journals

Source: Science

Chinese academics are encouraged to publish in international journals, but this trend may be reversing as researchers try to build up a portfolio of home-grown journals. That’s partly because authors have to pay journals to get their papers published, and China wants to capture some of that spend, the co-author of a 2023 report on the Chinese science publishing market told Science. The Chinese government and universities may also want to move away from Western-dominated research agendas so they can focus on topics that better serve the country’s interests, a higher-education researcher at the University of Hong Kong argued.