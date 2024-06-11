Blackstone’s high-class problem: too many rich dentists

Blackstone has over-succeeded in the private-equity industry’s race to raise money from everyday investors.

The firm has raked in $150 million a week for a buyouts fund aimed at retail investors that launched in January, a haul that has spurred copycat funds from rivals coming late to the game.

The fund, known as BXPE, was the first to take private equity to the masses and at $4 billion is by far the largest. But in a quiet market for deals, Blackstone now has more cash than places to put it and is quietly striking deals with smaller private-equity firms to piggyback on their buyouts, people familiar with the matter said.

The firm has been negotiating with middle-market firms including Kohlberg & Co. to put some of its money into their deals. About 15% of BXPE’s money is now in non-Blackstone transactions, one of the people said. Both firms declined to comment.

Private-equity firms have historically raised money from pension funds, insurers, and endowments — big players that can write big checks. But for the first time, individual investors have almost as much to invest as those institutions, according to Cerulli, which pegs US retail assets at $30 trillion. Private fund managers are scrambling to get their share.



KKR raised $1.8 billion over the past year from 12,000 individual investors for an infrastructure fund, and is partnering with money managers to sweep more mom-and-pop money into its buyouts funnel. Carlyle’s first co-investment fund aimed at retail investors went live on Morgan Stanley and Merrill Lynch’s client portals last week, and CEO Harvey Schwartz, who spent a few days last month wooing wealth managers on the West Coast, has said a private-equity flavor is coming in 2025.

Blackstone has a head start. Its first fund aimed squarely at retail investors, a real-estate fund called BREIT, launched in 2017. A similar loan fund, BCRED, followed in 2021. Both have raised money at an impressive clip and report annualized returns above 10%.

But BREIT has been hit by waves of redemptions as investors, unnerved by a downturn in commercial real estate, ask for their money back. At times, withdrawals have exceeded monthly limits set by Blackstone, forcing the firm to sell assets to raise cash. Things have calmed down recently, and the cracks haven’t deterred investors in BXPE, who are piling in at a rate of $25 million a day.

BXPE isn’t as narrow as real-estate or credit, and can invest across a few Blackstone playbooks, including straight buyouts, secondaries, and life sciences — designed, Blackstone President Jon Gray said recently, to be “as broad as possible, so that we could scale the product and we could be flexible on behalf of investors in terms of where we deployed it.”