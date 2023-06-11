How Warner used CNN to lobby Andrew Cuomo

The exchange, though it feels like ancient history, undermines some of what central players have claimed about the messy 2021 CNN scandals in the ongoing, five-sided blame game in and around the iconic news network.

WarnerMedia fired Zucker and Gollust in 2021, expressing shock at how close they were to the governor. It’s hard to square that shock with their using the relationship to lobby him.

The exchange could help illustrate a point that Chris Cuomo’s legal team has made publicly: The close ties between the governor and the network in the first few months of the Covid-19 pandemic extended far beyond the relationship between Andrew Cuomo and his brother.

And while Zucker’s defenders rolled their eyes at the notion that media executives shouldn’t talk regularly to politicians, the September 22 texts strayed into questions of government policy and corporate favor-seeking.

Reopening theaters was a priority at the time for WarnerMedia. At the behest of director Christopher Nolan, the company was trying to juice ticket sales for Tenet , his trippy, big-budget science fiction epic, which the studio had hoped would be its summer blockbuster — even as CNN warned Americans about the threat of Covid-19. Theaters had reopened on a state-by-state basis, and New York’s governor had lagged behind other states that had allowed audiences back in. Just a few weeks after the call with Sarnoff, the then-governor announced that most theaters in the state outside New York City would reopen.

Today, that era is remembered fondly at CNN, one of high ratings and searing national relevance. Zucker’s decision to fire Cuomo was about a dozen CNN scandals ago, and is largely off the radar of most people at the network today.

But Warner Bros. Discovery chief David Zaslav’s decision to fire Chris Licht has further complicated the messy arbitration. That’s because CNN and its parent company have fired many of the people the media companies now hope will represent them.

AD

Zucker and Gollust are preparing to answer questions about the circumstances around Cuomo’s departure, two sources familiar with their plans told Semafor.

Another key witness, former CNN head of strategic communications Matt Dornic, had already begun preparing for the hearings before he was fired on Wednesday along with his boss Licht. One person familiar with the plans said former Reliable Sources host Brian Stelter has been subpoenaed and could also be called as a witness, though it’s unclear whether Stelter will be asked to answer questions. Stelter was laid off by Licht last year amid cost cutting and a broader ideological realignment that targeted anti-Trump CNN personalities.

There are bizarre complications on the other side as well. Attorney Bryan Freedman, who is representing Cuomo, also signed on to help former host Don Lemon after he was fired by Licht. When Lemon needed PR help around his exit, he hired Gollust, who will presumably be questioned by Freedman during the arbitration hearings.

To sort some of this out, CNN has enlisted outside counsel Dan Petrocelli, who successfully represented AT&T and Time Warner against the Department of Justice’s attempt to block the merger.

There are indications that however frustrated ex-employees may feel toward CNN, they’ll likely still prove to be tough witnesses. Many former CNN staffers have “cooperation agreements” in their exit deals that compel them to work with the network on litigation if it should arise later.