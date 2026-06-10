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Ukraine’s cheaper version of Patriots

Jun 10, 2026, 6:54pm EDT
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A Russian missile explodes upon being intercepted above Kyiv
A Russian missile explodes over Kyiv. Gleb Garanich/Reuters

Ukraine has built and tested a low-cost alternative to US Patriot missiles, potentially reducing a shortfall in anti-air interceptor weapons.

Patriots cost more than $4 million each and take around two years to build; the Iran war has depleted US stockpiles so far that they will take at least three years to replenish.

But overseas orders are at record-high levels: Lockheed Martin aims to triple production but does not expect to do so until 2030. Ukraine’s version costs $700,000, and uses infrared rather than ground-based radar — a less precise, but cheaper, guidance system.

Russian ballistic missile attacks are “the gift and the curse” for Ukraine, a defense analyst said, giving it plenty of testing opportunities for its surface-to-air weaponry.

Tom Chivers
AD