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Iran war expansion fears grow as attacks widen across Middle East

Jun 10, 2026, 7:12am EDT
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Iranian propaganda in Tehran.
Majid Asgaripour/WANA via Reuters

Widening violence across the Middle East raised concerns that the Iran war was expanding.

The Iranian military said it struck US bases in Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait, Israel bombed Tyre in southern Lebanon, and a cargo vessel off Yemen was attacked by a small boat, after Houthi rebels in the area threatened Red Sea shipping. The various strikes are complicating US President Donald Trump’s efforts to strike a peace deal, since Iran has made an Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon a condition of any agreement, and Hezbollah has rejected Israel-Lebanon talks.

The apparent Houthi attacks are also troubling because, with Strait of Hormuz traffic largely choked off, the Red Sea is another crucial chokepoint, responsible for 12% of global trade.

Tom Chivers
AD