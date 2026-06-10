Exclusive / Blanche faces a rocky road to confirmation in the Senate

Republicans are preparing to try and move Todd Blanche’s nomination to be attorney general this summer, aiming to hold his hearing in about a month. Blanche’s confirmation isn’t assured and just one GOP rebel could stop the whole thing in the Judiciary Committee.

Sen. Thom Tillis’, R-N.C., reservations about Blanche are well-known, but there are other undecided senators on the judiciary panel, and the nomination could be linked to whether Trump’s “anti-weaponization” fund is revived.

“My mind’s open. It’ll depend on how he does in the hearings. Obviously, the anti-weaponization program will be a big issue,” said Sen. John Kennedy, R-La. “He has told us and the world that we’re not going to do it, and I believe him. And he’s put his credibility on the line.”

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, said that he’s “looking forward to asking [Blanche] some questions.”

— Burgess Everett