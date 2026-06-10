Exclusive / $35 insulin deal has 60 votes in Senate

A bipartisan insulin pricing deal in the Senate now has enough votes to clear a filibuster, according to details first shared with Semafor.

Sens. Jim Banks, R-Ind., and Cory Booker, D-N.J., are newly joining the effort to lower monthly insulin prices to $35 for Americans on employer-sponsored or private insurance, a deal forged by Sens. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., Susan Collins, R-Maine, John Kennedy, R-La., and Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.

Several Republicans signed on this week, and Banks is the 13th to co-sponsor the bill — a magic number in the Senate.

The entire 47-member Senate Democratic Caucus is expected to support the bill, according to a person familiar with the plans, meaning it now has the needed 60 votes to overcome the filibuster and pass.

There could be political benefits for both parties if the bill gets on the Senate floor this year.