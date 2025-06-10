Events Email Briefings
Semafor
UK, Canada, and other nations sanction two Israeli ministers amid rising Gaza tensions

Updated Jun 10, 2025, 11:18am EDT
Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir
Ammar Awad/Reuters

Several nations announced Tuesday they will impose sanctions on two Israeli cabinet ministers over their comments about Gaza.

Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich will be barred from traveling to the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Norway, and face asset freezes.

Israel criticized the sanctions as “outrageous”; the restrictions came a day after US President Donald Trump cautioned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu against escalating Israel’s long simmering conflict with Iran in order for Washington to secure a nuclear deal.

The Israeli leader is under increasing international and domestic pressure to expand aid access to Gaza and return hostages still held by Hamas — and while he has indicated there was some progress in negotiations for the latter, a broader ceasefire remains elusive.

Natasha Bracken
