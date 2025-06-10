RFK Jr removes vaccine experts from panel

The US health secretary removed all members of a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel on vaccines.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a noted vaccine skeptic, said the 17 experts on the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices were being “retired”, arguing in a Wall Street Journal op-ed that “a clean sweep is needed to re-establish public confidence in vaccine science.”

The committee offers recommendations to the CDC on which vaccines are used and who should receive them; RFK Jr argued that the panel was plagued with conflicts of interest and was simply a “rubber stamp” for vaccine approvals. The American Medical Association said the move would “fuel the spread of vaccine-preventable diseases,” noting the rise of measles in the US.