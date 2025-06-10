Events Email Briefings
Huawei chips ‘one generation behind’ US, CEO says

Jun 10, 2025, 6:47am EDT
Huawei Atlas 800 inference server.
Tyrone Siu/File Photo/Reuters

Huawei’s chipmaking abilities are not as advanced as Western officials fear, the company’s own chief executive said.

In an interview with the Communist Party mouthpiece People’s Daily, Ren Zhengfei said Huawei chips were at least a generation behind US-designed semiconductors. His remarks largely confirmed a report in The Information which said the chips regularly overheated when tested by Chinese tech firms.

While Ren’s comments indicate the hurdles facing Huawei’s development, they tally with market leader Nvidia’s warnings of the intensifying competition its Chinese rival poses, arguing that years of US chip restrictions have spurred Beijing to focus on domestic innovation.

A chart showing the advanced semiconductor market share by country in 2023 and a forecast for 2027.
Prashant Rao
