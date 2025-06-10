Huawei chips ‘one generation behind’ US, CEO says

Huawei’s chipmaking abilities are not as advanced as Western officials fear, the company’s own chief executive said.

In an interview with the Communist Party mouthpiece People’s Daily, Ren Zhengfei said Huawei chips were at least a generation behind US-designed semiconductors. His remarks largely confirmed a report in The Information which said the chips regularly overheated when tested by Chinese tech firms.

While Ren’s comments indicate the hurdles facing Huawei’s development, they tally with market leader Nvidia’s warnings of the intensifying competition its Chinese rival poses, arguing that years of US chip restrictions have spurred Beijing to focus on domestic innovation.