Tech startup AIM Intelligent Machines, which retrofits heavy construction equipment to operate autonomously, has raised $50 million, the company exclusively told Semafor. Participants include Khosla Ventures, General Catalyst, and Human Capital.

AIM plans to use the funds to grow its 40-headcount workforce and expand to a new Washington state facility, said CEO Adam Sadilek, a veteran of Waymo and Google Brain. The company did not disclose its valuation.

The startup attaches the same sensors that power many self-driving cars to machinery like bulldozers and excavators, which build a real-time, three-dimensional map of the equipment’s surroundings. An edge compute system then takes over the controls to dig, haul, plow, fill, and level the ground — or “move earth” in industry-speak — without a human in the driver’s seat. Only one person is needed to remotely manage an entire site of working vehicles by giving them high-level commands like “bring the grade in this area down by 12 feet.”

This could also help with the steep labor shortages delaying new construction projects. The industry needs to employ an additional 440,000 workers this year and 500,000 next year to keep up with demand, on top of the 8.3 million already employed, the Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) found.

AIM’s technology could not only accelerate backlogged construction but also fuel the infrastructure expansion needed to win the AI race, according to Sadilek. Many of the startups’ existing customers include mining firms extracting components for GPUs and companies breaking ground on new data center facilities.

“The mine sites are always leaving money on the table because they don’t mine as much per hour as they could,” Sadilek said. “They have plenty of machines but not enough humans to activate them. Underutilization is a huge cost.”