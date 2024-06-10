Von der Leyen the favorite for a second term as European Commission president

A ‘narrow path’ to reelection

Sources: Financial Times , The Guardian , Politico

Ursula von der Leyen will now have to make “uncomfortable choices and backroom deals” to walk a “narrow path” to a second term, the Financial Times reported. She might have to shift her stance on climate policy or immigration, particularly, to win the support of Greens or the hard-right, according to the FT. Even so, many EU insiders expect she will ultimately wrangle enough support for a second term. She “was and still is the presumptive second-term commission president,” an EU diplomat told The Guardian. France’s Emmanuel Macron is particularly eager to back von der Leyen after a poor showing for his own party in the election, and despite initially considering other candidates for the job, Politico reported.