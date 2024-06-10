The world’s largest displacement crisis is being underfunded and ignored

Conflict in Sudan could destabilize the region

Sources: Norwegian Refugee Council , US Office of the Director of National Intelligence , Foreign Policy

Experts fear that a long-drawn out conflict could further destabilize not only Sudan, but much of the African continent. More than 10 million Sudanese have fled to neighboring countries that have little capacity to take in displaced people, putting an “unbearable strain” on Chad, one of the world’s poorest states. Sudan’s position at the crossroads of the Horn of Africa, the Sahel, and North Africa means that “it could once again become an ideal environment for terrorist and criminal networks,” a recent threat report from a US intelligence agency warned. “The prospects of controlling illegal flow of drugs, weapons, migrants, fighters across unstable regions in Africa, you can kiss all of that goodbye if Sudan collapses,” an expert told Foreign Policy.