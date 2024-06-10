Iran selects six hardliner presidential candidates in ‘predictable’ election campaign

Election should leave little room for surprises

Sources: The Economist , The Financial Times

The election is designed to leave little to chance, with reformist candidates excluded, The Economist noted. That virtually guarantees the election of Qalibaf, especially amid high voter dissatisfaction and low-turnout. “The country’s leaders have ensured that the election campaign that begins on Monday to choose [Raisi’s] successor will be as predictable as possible,” the outlet wrote. Two candidates that had promised to move Iran away from its present hardline stance and pursue the easing of US sanctions were among those disqualified, the Financial Times reported.