What an Israeli government without Benny Gantz could look like

Gantz exit could embolden far-right coalition partners

Sources: Forward , The New York Times , The Times of Israel

The loss of a moderating force like Gantz in the cabinet is likely to heighten the scrutiny on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from allies like the US, the Forward reported. “The government is losing the protective shield that Gantz provided,” an expert at the Center for Israel Studies at American University said. Gantz’s departure will in turn make Netanyahu more dependent on the right-wing members of the coalition government, including Itamar Ben-Gvir, the national security minister. Ben-Gvir is already relishing Gantz’s exit, calling it an “opportunity” and saying it’s time to “stop the fuel and humanitarian policy” in Gaza.