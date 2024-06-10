Apple announces OpenAI partnership, major Siri upgrades

Apple announced “Apple Intelligence” — several new artificial intelligence features for the iPhone and its operating systems on Monday, including major upgrades to Siri, its virtual assistant, and a partnership with OpenAI.

Demoed at Apple’s annual World-Wide Developers Conference, Siri will be able to answer more complex questions and automatically take action across iPhone apps, like sending a news article to a group chat, or storing an address sent in a text.

Users will also be able to talk to Siri via text, and Siri will now have “screen awareness,” enabling it to see and read what’s on your screen and take actions based on what it sees.

AD

Siri will also use OpenAI’s latest ChatGPT model, GPT-4o — the integration revealed the first outcome of a long-anticipated partnership between OpenAI and Apple as it tries to catch up with other tech companies with their own AI products.